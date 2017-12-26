Mid American: Power restored in Bremer County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mid American: Power restored in Bremer County

Written by Leslie Stone, Producer
KWWL -

UPDATE: Power is restored in Bremer County. 

People in Bremer County lost power after a line went down around 6:00 Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. there was roughly 300 customers without power.

Original Story: 
According to MidAmerican Energy, nearly 1,000 people are without power in Bremer County. 

There is no word yet on what caused the major outage. 

We will continue to follow this story throughout the day. 

