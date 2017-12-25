Firefighter injured during garage fire in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Sara Belmont
One person is injured after a garage fire in Dubuque.

Firefighters responded to 816 Rose around 6 p.m.

On arrival, they found the garage burning. They were able to put it out. One firefighter was injured and treated.

Power was out at an apartment building, but has since been restored.

