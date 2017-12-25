Shop with a firefighter in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shop with a firefighter in Dubuque

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Over the weekend, some children in Dubuque got brand new gear, thanks to Dubuque firefighters.

Dubuque Professional Firefighters Local 25, teamed up with local schools for the shop Face2Face event. 

Nearly 30 first responders and Santa greeted about 60 children at the Target in Dubuque for shopping and outreach.

The children walked away with much needed items, like winter coats, boots, and even toys. 

