Holiday reminders from landfill

According to the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency (DMASWA), more trash is generated during the holidays.

Here are a few helpful reminders from the agency to help the environment:

· Reduce the amount of wrapping paper you use by using colored comics or old maps. These can be recycled but wrapping paper should be placed in the trash.

· Use washable table service for your holiday gatherings.

· Recycle old holiday lights and other electronics at the DMASWA Electronics Recycling Drop off located at the Landfill.

· Compost your real holiday tree by placing in the yard waste collection or bring it to the DMASWA compost area.

· Recycle as much of the packaging from gifts as possible. DMASWA Recycling Drop off Stations are located at several locations around Dubuque County.

For more information, visit www.dmaswa.org or call (563) 588-7933.