Loras College receives $250,000 matching gift challenge

Loras College in Dubuque has received a generous $250,000 matching gift commitment.

It will go towards renovations for the Rock Bowl stadium, which are estimated at more than $1 million.

The contribution comes from Paul and Mary Finnegan, parents of a Loras alumnus.

So far, the college has raised over $400,000 for the renovations set to begin in April.

When complete, the stadium will have a state-of-the-art playing surface, updated track surface and a new scoreboard.

“The Rock Bowl is located in the heart of our campus,” said Loras President Jim Collins. “Whether you attend a football game, lacrosse match, soccer game, track meet, concert, marching band performance or just walk to class, you can’t help but appreciate this iconic landmark that is full of history, success and memories.”

For more information, visit alumni.loras.edu/rockbowl.