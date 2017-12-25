Christmas Eve package drop at Ohio prison not from Santa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

 MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) -- A man bearing gifts visited an Ohio prison on Christmas Eve, but it wasn't Santa Claus.
   The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that someone approached the Richland Correctional Institution around 9 a.m. Sunday and tried to throw four packages containing tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence.
   WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports troopers caught up with the man a short time later.
   They arrested 21-year-old Avery Ingram, whose home city was not identified.
   Ingram faces charges of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of an institution, illegal conveyance of electronics onto the grounds of an institution and criminal trespassing.

