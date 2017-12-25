Shooting victim spends Christmas in hospital

Trent Holst is spending Christmas in the hospital, but his family is grateful he's still here after he was shot twice last week.

Family says an intruder entered Trent's home on Friday and stole Christmas gifts and shot their son. This happened in Cedar Rapids in the 1800 block of E Avenue NE.

Family says 22-year-old Trent was shot and is still recovering tonight in the hospital. Trent's family say it's possible the intruder entered the house through an unlocked door. His parents say they were asleep in the basement when woke up to gunfire.

"An intruder came into the home and besides stealing our Christmas presents they woke up Trent and when he saw an intruder with a gun he went to go lunge at him and the guy shot him twice in the chest," said Shari Holst, Trent's mother. "He continued firing, but he got two shots in the chest."

The robbery and shooting happening days before Christmas.

"Oh yeah, it's not a good thing to happen right before Christmas," said Shari.

Trent's family says the two bullets are still lodged in him and they say doctors are not planning on removing the bullets. Shari and her husband are hopeful police catch who did this to their son.

"The person, who ever did it was out the door before we even could figure out what was going on," said Shari.

Cedar Rapids Police say they have not made any arrests. For now the family is spending Christmas in the hospital, with the best gift of all, their son.

Family says they've only been back to the house to grab clothes. They say they don't know if they could continue to stay there after what happened.

Family and friends created a Gofundme page to help Trent with expenses, to donate CLICK HERE.