Trial set for man charged in slaying of Dubuque woman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- A Dubuque man has pleaded not guilty to killing a woman who police say he met just hours earlier.

Court records say 36-year-old Michael Piantieri entered the plea last week in Dubuque County District Court in Dubuque. Court records say his trial on the charge of first-degree murder is scheduled to begin Feb. 20.

Police say he killed 42-year-old Beverly Puccio, who was found dead inside her home late Dec. 3.

The court records say surveillance video showed Puccio and Piantieri at a bar Dec. 2 and that they left about 8 p.m. in a cab that took them to her home. The records say he denied going into Puccio's home.



