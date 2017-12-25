Trial set for man charged in slaying of Dubuque woman - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial set for man charged in slaying of Dubuque woman

 DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- A Dubuque man has pleaded not guilty to killing a woman who police say he met just hours earlier.
   Court records say 36-year-old Michael Piantieri entered the plea last week in Dubuque County District Court in Dubuque. Court records say his trial on the charge of first-degree murder is scheduled to begin Feb. 20.
   Police say he killed 42-year-old Beverly Puccio, who was found dead inside her home late Dec. 3.
   The court records say surveillance video showed Puccio and Piantieri at a bar Dec. 2 and that they left about 8 p.m. in a cab that took them to her home. The records say he denied going into Puccio's home.

 

