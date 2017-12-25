Volunteers provide Christmas cheer at Dubuque Rescue Mission

It's not just another day at the Dubuque Rescue Mission.

While loved ones spend time with one another, one particular area family is spending Christmas Day by giving back to those who have fallen on hard times.

Pork loin is roasting in the oven, chocolate truffles line the tables, and holiday songs are playing.

"Why not? It's Christmas," said Ann Woodward-Klostermann. "They have nowhere else to go, and we have a small family, so we adopt them for the day."

It's a special meal hosted by the Woodward family for the more than 30 men living at the shelter. The family has been volunteering year after year on Christmas Day.

"We've been doing this for maybe 15 years, or so, since my dad died. We decided instead of buying presents for him, we'd buy presents for other people and it's just a tradition that we continued and now our family has grown, and grown into a lot of men."

It's a tradition that began for Michael Woodward.

"My husband loved Christmas, so we do it kinda in his memory, but it's fun," said Mitzi Woodward. "The guys are fun, they help us, they set it up, they clean it up."

The men living at the mission, were more than thankful.

"This is the best Christmas I've ever actually had," said Edward Sumner. "For the last five months, this is my life, I love this," he said.

The men got more than just a yummy meal. As a gift, they received gift cards, and were also able to bid on items during an auction with monopoly money.

Family and friends of the Woodward's and Klostermann's helped with the costs of food and gifts.