Authorities say driver attempting U-turn killed in crash

WOODRUFF, Kan. (AP) -- Authorities say an Iowa woman died after a collision in northern Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday east of Woodruff on U.S. Highway 183, just south of the Nebraska state line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Jolene Nikl was driving east and had pulled to the right to do a U-turn when her car was struck on the driver's side by an eastbound semitrailer.

The patrol says Nikl died at the scene. Her two passengers were taken to a hospital. The truck driver wasn't injured.



