Today is also National Pumpkin Pie Day

Today is not only Christmas Day, it's also National Pumpkin Pie Day!

Lots of people eat it during the fall and winter, on Thanksgiving and for Christmas.

Recipes for pumpkin pie were first seen in 17th Century English cookbooks.

They started to appear in American cookbooks the following Century.

Over the years, everything pumpkin pie flavored has come out- ice cream, coffee, cheesecake and even beer.

