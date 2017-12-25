UPDATE: Pittie pup in critical condition after attacked by dog in Cedar Falls

According to Critter Crusaders, they say Poseidon was attacked in Cedar Falls.

They say the puppy is still at Eastern Iowa Vet Specialty Center. He's in critical condition right now.

Critter Crusaders says they are hopeful, but they appreciate any help they can get.

Below is what one of the Facebook posts says:

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids received and urgent call for help the evening of Saturday 12/23/17. Poseidon, an 8-month-old Pittie puppy was attacked and almost killed by a dog. The pups name is Poseidon. He was at a vet clinic for initial care but he needed immediate transfer to Eastern Iowa Veterinary Specialty Center for critical care. His life was in the balance. Once admitted to EIVSC, it became clear that this would become an epic battle for survival! Please consider a Christmas gift to Poseidon by donating to his urgent cause and by sharing this story far and wide!

