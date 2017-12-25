"Deputy Elf," Bremer County's LEO goes back to the North Pole

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that LEO the elf went back to the North Pole with Santa!

The post says LEO wanted to do something to celebrate his time with the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.

They say he put together a video that recapped his time in Iowa. The video even shows when LEO stopped by KWWL!

Click here if you would like to see the video.

Below is the post on the Bremer County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page:

Well day 25 and L.E.O’s final day with us here at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office. L.E.O. wanted to do something special for everyone, so he worked very hard at putting together a video that recapped his time here in Bremer County. L.E.O. would like to thank everyone who followed his adventures and even his times of being mischievous. L.E.O. hopes that you learned some things about us here at the Sheriff’s Office, learned some things about Bremer County, safety tips, and even how to learn from your mistakes and become a better person. L.E.O. had to get back to the North Pole with Santa but wanted me to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe New Year!!!!!!!!