Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office lets Santa off with a "warning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office lets Santa off with a "warning"

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook, saying they met Santa last night. 

They say they even, "Let him off with a written warning," because they know that he was in a hurry to reach everyone on his nice list. 

They say the warning was for speeding. 

For a look at the post and the warning that Santa got, click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.