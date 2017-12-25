EARLY MORNING: Fire damages Waterloo home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

EARLY MORNING: Fire damages Waterloo home

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo firefighters confirm there was a fire early this morning at a home in the 4000 block of Niles St. 

Firefighters say the family was able to get out safely, and no one was injured in the fire. 

They say the fire was mainly in the basement, but there is smoke damage throughout the house. 

Red Cross will be assisting the family. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

