TODAY: Stores that are open and closed for Christmas

Some of you might still need a last-minute gift, or maybe you forgot a stocking stuffer.

So, we're looking at which stores are open and closed today.

Stores that are closed today: Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Hy-Vee, Fareway, and Aldi.

Stores that are open: Casey's General Store, CVS, and Walgreens.

CVS Hours: Many stores will have hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. nationwide.

Walgreens Hours: 24/7 locations will retain normal hours; non-24/7 stores will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Retail Federation said 5 percent of people they surveyed said their final gifts won't be bought until after Christmas.

They also say clothing is the most popular gift this year.