A dog is dead after an eastern Iowa home caught fire this weekend.

Iowa City firefighters say they were called to 321 East Benton Street at 1:43 p.m. for a house fire.

At first, the fire was spreading to the back of the house, and 16 firefighters were brought it to battle the flames.

After working for 15 minutes, they were able to douse the flames.

Authorities believe at least $30,000 of damage was caused to the house.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.