The Iowa Hawkeyes landed in New York this afternoon after their flight took off this morning for the Pinstripe Bowl from Cedar Rapids.

On a snowy Christmas Eve morning the Iowa Hawkeyes boarded a plane bound for the east coast. Players walked through the blistering cold to board the plane to take the trip to New York City to play in the Pinstripe Bowl. Players could be seen taking pictures of each other and of course they snapped a few selfies before boarding the plane

We talked to Iowa Hawkeyes Head Coach Kirk Ferentz earlier this week about why the team waited to leave just days before the game.

"We are excited about going to New York City, but moving around New York City isn't such a great idea especially with three or four bus loads of football players and police escorts aren't exactly available so we just felt like logistically instead of being on a bus the whole week, it might be better to work here and then go at a logical breaking point," said Coach Ferentz.

So the team set out today and the hotel where they're staying is already decked out in black and yellow. The bowl game will be kicking off at Yankees Stadium.

"You talk about Lambeau Field and Yankees Stadium, those are two pretty traditional venues, so I think that's a neat opportunity on top of it," said Coach Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes have their game faces on and they are ready to take on the Boston College Eagles. Coach Ferentz and the guys are up for a challenge.

"One thing that's been consistent of bowls is that we've been underdogs so the deck might be stacked against us and that's kind of the nature of bowl games, you're always going to play a really good football team," said Coach Ferentz. "In this case we are playing another team that's really got a lot of momentum on their side, Boston College has won five of the last six bowl games so they are playing really well, it's a good time for them to be playing and it's going to be a big challenge for us."

While in New York the Hawkeyes will get a chance to see the 9/11 Memorial and the Radio City Rockettes. Coach Ferentz says seeing the memorial should be a humbling experience for the players.

Our very own Brad Hanson is traveling to New York right now to bring you the latest information on the Pinstripe Bowl. You can watch his latest reports on KWWL.com and follow his journey on his Twitter.