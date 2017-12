Police say a man was shot during a robbery at a Cedar Rapids home last week.

Police say they were called to a robbery in the 1800 block of E Avenue NE on Friday.

They say one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Family members say a man was able to get into the Cedar Rapids home through an unlocked door and stole some items and Christmas gifts. The man's family says the man shot 22-year-old Trent Holst in his bedroom.

Holst was taken to the hospital where family says doctors told them one of his lungs collapsed.

His family is hopeful Holst can come home for Christmas.

Police say they have not arrested anyone.