Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the owner of the plane involved in today's crash is Bruce Devick of Marshalltown.

The website indicates it was a fixed-wing single-engine plane.

Authorities say they haven't released the victim's name yet.

Investigators are looking into what happened after a plane crash kills a pilot.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of 210th Street in Oskaloosa. A preliminary investigation by authorities found the aircraft hit a power line, which then caused the plane to crash into the ground. The pilot died at the scene.

There is not yet information as to why the aircraft was flying so low.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members. No one else was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation.