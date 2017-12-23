Last minute Christmas shoppers buy small

It's panic Saturday, but don't worry there's still time to get your Christmas shopping done. Several people headed out today to buy their last-minute gifts, many of them choosing to shop small.

Some customers say they still had a list of people they had to buy for two days before Christmas, but they say shopping small helped them find those unique gifts. Business owners say they are thankful for the community's support

"I think it's important to shop small because you're supporting people instead of big corporations," said Hannah Leavens, Pink Daisy Boutique Co-Owner. "It's just me, my mom and my sister instead of a big wig company."

Companies say they use social media and creativity to reel in customers.

"There's no sense in trying to compete with Amazon or Walmart so we need to be as different from that as possible," said Jeremy Buhr, The Refinery owner. "We all offer something a little bit different, things that you can't find anywhere else."

"We advertise a lot of Facebook, we do Facebook live when all of our new stuff comes in so we post a lot on there so people see it and come in," said Leavens.

Many people waited last minute to get their Christmas gifts, in fact shop owners say they've been pretty busy the last couple of days.

"This last week has actually been really good for sales and I think downtown in general, not just us, but everybody down here has been pretty busy this week," said Buhr.

Business owners say shopping small is important to their businesses and the community.

"It's how we make our living, so it's detrimental that people come in here and support the downtown local businesses," said Buhr. "If you want the hard to find or one of a kind only piece your downtown local shops are the place to go and do that at."

Some shops in Downtown Waverly will be opening for a few hours tomorrow to allow locals to buy their absolute last minute gifts. A few business owners say they sell their products online to help with sales.