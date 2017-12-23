Historic school preservation project in Iowa sees progress

An extensive restoration of a historic one-room school in an eastern Iowa city now includes power.

But lighting and outlets have been hidden to ensure the structure appears as it did in 1923, when there was no electricity.

The Quad-City Times reports that the Forest Grove School in Bettendorf was built in 1873 and closed in 1957.

The building is being restored through a community effort to return the structure to its 1923 condition. It will open as a museum and interpretive center.

Members of Forest Grove School Preservation have funded electricity for the building.

LED strips are strategically placed above windows, doorways and chalkboards to remain hidden.

Architect Doug Steinmetz says the work accomplished has been astonishing and a true community effort.