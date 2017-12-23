University of Dubuque's Joseph takes Cliff Harris Award - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Dubuque's Joseph takes Cliff Harris Award

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

University of Dubuque defensive back Michael Joseph has been named the winner of this year's Cliff Harris Award.

The award is given annually to the top defender in small-college football and Joseph becomes first Division III player to win the award.

Joseph led the Iowa Conference with eight interceptions and twice had three interceptions in a game. He also returned his first and only career kickoff return for a 96-yard touchdown.

The award honors Cliff Harris, who went undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist and later played safety in five Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

To be eligible, a player must be in NCAA divisions II or III or the NAIA. The award is presented by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and the Wright, Lindsey, Jennings law firm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.