1 dead, 1 badly hurt when police pursuit ends in crash

One person is dead and another seriously injured after the stolen SUV they were in crashed during a police pursuit in central Nebraska.

WOWT-TV reports that 25-year-old Autumn Stadley of Omaha died at the scene of the crash Friday night, and 26-year-old Luis Elias was airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln.

Authorities say a Merrick County deputy began pursuit of a Dodge Durango when the SUV failed to stop after a traffic violation in Central City.

The SUV crashed and rolled near the town of Osceola in Polk County. Both Stadley and Elias were thrown from the vehicle.

Police say the Durango had been stolen in Iowa.

Authorities are trying to determine who was driving the SUV.