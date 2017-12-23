Police remove Santa after he gives coal to Muscatine council

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) -- A visit by Santa Claus to a Muscatine City Council meeting ended with police escorting him from the room after he gave council members and the city administrator lumps of coal.

The Muscatine Journal reports Muscatine resident Max Kauffman dressed as Santa to deliver the gifts Thursday night. Kaufman has been a critic of the council's efforts to remove Mayor Diana Broderson from office, a move blocked by court action. After she was reinstated, she won a second term in November.

Kauffman also has criticized City Administrator Gregg Mandsager, who has sued the mayor and city.

After giving Broderson candy, Kauffman gave coal to the others. Upon reaching Mandsager, the administrator asked the police chief to escort him from the room. Kauffman was banned from the chamber for six months.