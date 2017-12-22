No. 9 Xavier holds off Northern Iowa 77-67

Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey each scored 16 points, as Iowa pulled away for an 80-73 win over Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon Friday. ...More >>
Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey each scored 16 points, as Iowa pulled away for an 80-73 win over Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon Friday. ...More >>
J.P. Macura scored 15 points and No. 9 Xavier hung on to beat Northern Iowa 77-67 on Friday night for its seventh straight win. Trevon Bluiett scored 12 points with seven rebounds for the Musketeers.More >>
J.P. Macura scored 15 points and No. 9 Xavier hung on to beat Northern Iowa 77-67 on Friday night for its seventh straight win. Trevon Bluiett scored 12 points with seven rebounds for the Musketeers.More >>
UNI's sharp-shooters drained 16 three pointers as the Panthers survived a late scare to upset Kansas State 72-71 for a solid road win Thursday night. The Panthers' Kennedy Kirkpatrick hit 7 of 10 from beyond the arc leading UNI (4-7) with 24 points.More >>
UNI's sharp-shooters drained 16 three pointers as the Panthers survived a late scare to upset Kansas State 72-71 for a solid road win Thursday night. The Panthers' Kennedy Kirkpatrick hit 7 of 10 from beyond the arc leading UNI (4-7) with 24 points.More >>
Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and No. 25 Iowa defeated Drake 79-66 on Thursday night. The double-double was Gustafson's 11th this season and 39th of her career.More >>
Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and No. 25 Iowa defeated Drake 79-66 on Thursday night. The double-double was Gustafson's 11th this season and 39th of her career.More >>
The Green Bay Packers put their star quarterback on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after they were eliminated from playoff contention.More >>
The Green Bay Packers put their star quarterback on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after they were eliminated from playoff contention.More >>