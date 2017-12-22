Dubuque movie theater announces closure - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque movie theater announces closure

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Operators of an eastern Iowa movie theater say the final credits will roll come New Year's Day, as the theater's lease will not be renewed.

Mindframe Theaters in Dubuque making the announcement via Facebook, saying Kennedy Mall will not renew the theater's lease and could instead search for a new tenant in the space. Theater operators said 2017 drew "25-30 year lows in attendance" in the post.

The theater, which is located on John F. Kennedy Road, opened in 2008.

