Ohio Governor signs Down syndrome abortion ban into law - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Abby Turpin, Anchor
Gov. John Kasich has signed a Ohio bill into law that would ban doctors from performing abortions after a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a controversial bill into law Friday that bans abortions after a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Ohio became the third state to support the legislation, which would make it a fourth-degree felony for a doctor to perform an abortion if there is a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis.  North Dakota and Indiana have already passed similar restrictions.

The doctor could face up to 18 months in prison, and the law also requires the state medical board to revoke the doctor's license. However, there is no punishment for the pregnant woman. 

The law takes effect in March 2018. 

