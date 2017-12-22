Girl gives thanks after life-threatening injury at state park

After a life-threatening accident, one little girl is thanking the people who made it possible for her to spend Christmas at home.

Marta Wehrspann,8, of Jesup has been recovering from a fall at Backbone State Park over Memorial Day weekend.

Wehrspann fell more than 60 feet from a cliff on the Backbone trail and suffered multiple skull fractures.

She was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, before spending time in the rehab center at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

Six months later, Wehrspann is all smiles, as she hugs the many nurses and medical professionals who were by her side during months of therapy.

"Six months ago, we were still in Iowa City. At the beginning, we didn't know if we would bring her home, how we would bring her home. It is a miracle," said Marta's mother, Becky Wehrspann. "God has answered so many prayers. We know that there are people all over the world who have prayed for us and we appreciate that very much. The fact that she is here. She is back in school. She is doing normal 8-year-old things, after the traumatic injury that she had. It is a miracle."

It's a miracle the Wehrspann family knows was made possible in part by the many people at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Covenant Medical Center.

Their efforts making it possible for this bubbly 8-year-old to be home to experience her favorite parts of the holiday.

"Remembering how Jesus was born. Maybe my second thing, opening gifts," said Marta.

This year, Marta is also getting to play Santa to a few families who are spending the holidays in the hospital.

"We received a lot of support from the community, from strangers, and this is a very small way that we can make sure that they know people are thinking about them at Christmas while they are here," said Becky.