Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools requests nominations for Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools is seeking nominations for the 2018 Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award.

The award will be given to a past Dubuque Community School District alumnus who currently lives in the Dubuque area and has made a significant impact in the community.

The Foundation gives this annual award to recognize the achievements of local public school graduates and celebrate their impact in the community. 

You can submit nominations online at www.dbqfoundation.org/FDPS or call 563.588.2700 to request a printed form.

The deadline is January 15, 2018.

