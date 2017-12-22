Loras College announces new premedical program

Loras College in Dubuque has announced a one-year, premedical program.

It will provide the needed coursework required to enter medical school.

“Our program is much more than required courses,” Jim Collins, president of Loras, said. “Students will be advised and guided by a dedicated premedical advisor, strategically prepared for the MCAT exam, observe and learn from doctors in hospitals and clinics, and receive a detailed committee letter of recommendation for medical school.”

School officials said the program is designed for people who have completed a bachelor’s degree but do not have the prerequisite courses to apply to certain professional schools like, medicine, optometry, dentistry, podiatry, physical therapy, physician assistant, or veterinary medicine.

Those interested can apply starting in January.

For more information, visit www.loras.edu/postbaccalaureatepremed/.