People in Dubuque rush for last minute holiday shopping

There are now just three days til Christmas, and hopefully you've gotten most of your holiday shopping done.

But, sometimes, holiday procrastination sets in.

We checked in with some last minute shoppers at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.

Jewelry, seemed to be a popular choice with the men.

Dan Donlon of Gunder said although it was last minute, he put in more effort this time around. "Last year it was shotgun, so this year was the necklace."

Marcus Ingalls, who brought his 5-month-old son along, also opted for some bling. "We have Maverick Marcus Ingalls...he gave his mom some jewelry, also."

While some were focused on completing their shopping lists, others came to visit Santa Claus in hopes of getting their Christmas wish, like sisters Maria and Molly of Lancaster, WI.

However, many consumers are skipping the stores and big crowds altogether, and heading online instead. Experts say, more than 75-percent of online shoppers are spending their money on Amazon.

Millions of last minute shoppers will go out on 'Super Saturday' to shop. According to the National Retail Federation, 53-percent of consumers plan to do holiday shopping that day.