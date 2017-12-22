Clarion Hotel employees thankful for donations

It's finally beginning to look a lot like Christmas for an area group of employees. Dozens of Cedar Rapids Clarion Hotel employees say they haven't been paid in weeks, which has put a huge damper on their Christmas', especially those with kids.

The U.S. Department of Labor has even opened a federal investigation, and the community responded by donating toys for these families.

Nearly 50 families have been affected, and many of the employees say they barely had enough money to get food on the table for their children, let alone buy them Christmas gifts.

"Well we've been getting paid late and some checks we haven't received yet, and if we did receive checks they've been bouncing," said April Clair, Clarion House Keeper. "It makes me feel terrible as a parent and someone that my kids depend on."

"It was terrible...it's the most horrible feeling in the world," said Rudaena Miller, Marion House Keeper.

Today, Clarion Hotel employees had something to smile about.

"This is the best thing that could ever come up in a situation like this," said Clair.

The community donated dozens of items to ensure these families still have a Christmas.

"I can't say 'thank you' enough," said Miller.

Clair has five kids and today meant the world to her.

"It means a lot to me because if things haven't been late I'd be able to get everything that I need for them and make sure that they have food on the table, clean clothes and stuff for Christmas and birthdays...this is really special," said Clair.

Employees were able to pick a few items for each of their children. One employee, Jessica Campbell, has two boys.

"I am shaking, I almost feel like I took too many gifts because they're like, '10 per kid'," said Jessica Campbell, Clarion Waitress. "I'll just take what I can, it's just amazing what's going on today."

Older children who know their parents have been struggling, like Miller's grandchildren even wanted their gifts to go to someone else.

"In their words, 'if another kid needs it, let them have it first," said Miller. "So that meant a lot to me, I think I'll be okay after today and I appreciate everybody's hard work on getting presents and stuff for the kids."

Many of the employees say one of the reasons they haven't quit is because they love the people they work with, saying they are like family. Others say they have started looking for a new job.

Employees tell KWWL they did finally get a pay check, but some of them bounced. Organizers say all the gifts provided today were donated within a week and each employee was also given a gift card.

A Gofundme page has also been created to help the employees, CLICK HERE to learn more.