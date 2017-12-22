Cops nab escaped inmate with face tattoo after weeks on run - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cops nab escaped inmate with face tattoo after weeks on run

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate with a skull tattooed on his face who escaped last month from a work crew in central California is back in custody.

The Fresno Bee reports police arrested 27-year-old Corey Hughes on Thursday at a home in Stockton.

Officers set up a perimeter and knocked on the door, but no one answered. Stockton police then sent a police dog into the residence, and Hughes was apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Hughes was reported missing from a work crew near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Nov. 27.

He had been serving time on a weapons charge and was due to be released in February.

