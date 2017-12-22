UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea

Posted: Updated:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions on North Korea Friday in response to the latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says is capable of reaching anywhere on the U.S. mainland.

The new sanctions approved in the council resolution include sharply cutting limits on North Korea's imports of refined oil, forcing all North Koreans working overseas to return home within 24 months, and cracking down on shipping to and from the country.

But the resolution doesn't include even harsher sanctions sought by the Trump administration, such as prohibiting all oil imports and freezing the international assets of North Korea's government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.