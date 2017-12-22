MidAmerican warns of circulating scam - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MidAmerican warns of circulating scam

Posted: Updated:

MidAmerican Energy is warning of scammers targeting their customers.

They're posing as utility employees and threatening to shut off power unless the customer makes a payment over the phone with a prepaid debit card

They suggest hanging up the phone immediately.

 Customers receiving these calls should hang up the phone immediately, and call police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.