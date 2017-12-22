Former KWWL Farm Director Dale Hanson dies at age 76 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former KWWL Farm Director Dale Hanson dies at age 76

The Former Farm Director at KWWL has died at age 76. 

Dale R Hanson, of Shell Rock, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday at the Waverly Health Center. According to the obituary, Dale graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Journalism and was the Farm Director at KWWL for 27 years. 

Per Dale's request, no services are being planned. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dale Hansen, please visit this page

