Sen. Grassley comments on tax reform signed into law

Senator Charles Grassley has released a statement after President Donald Trump signed tax reform into law.

“President Trump deserves credit for not only running on a promise to reform the tax code, but keeping his word to Americans and signing this historic accomplishment into law. Tax reform makes good on a years-long promise to deliver significant tax relief to Americans from every walk of life and income level. For millions of Americans that relief will begin in February when they begin to see the benefits of lower across-the-board income tax rates in their paychecks,” Grassley said. “The President’s signature on this historic tax reform legislation means more money in the pockets of hardworking Iowans. Americans will also see increased wages and more jobs created here and brought back to our shores from overseas. We’re already seeing tax reform improve the lives of millions of Americans. Major U.S. companies are making significant commitments to invest millions of dollars back into their domestic operations, increase wages, give bonuses to the men and women on the front lines of their organizations and donate millions more to charitable organizations throughout the nation.”