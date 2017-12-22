What's that smell? Town residents find rotting moose parts - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

What's that smell? Town residents find rotting moose parts

Posted: Updated:

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) - Residents of a rural upstate New York town have found the source of a powerful stench plaguing them this fall: hundreds of pounds of rotting moose meat dumped along a road.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports someone had discarded parts of a moose carcass over an embankment in the town of Argyle, near the Vermont border, 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Albany.

Residents found a moose's head, hoofs, pelt and other parts strewn around the area.

State Department of Environmental Conservation officers investigated and determined the remains were dumped by an Argyle man who had legally shot a 665-pound bull moose in northern Vermont earlier this fall during the state's moose hunting season.

The department ticketed him for unlawful disposal of solid waste.

___

Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.