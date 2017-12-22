Iowa man gets 33 months for faking farm loan documents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A man who faked grain contracts so he could obtain farm loans from Farm Credit Services of America has been sent to prison.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Michael Royster, of Clear Lake, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution. He'd pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Royster faked the contracts in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015. The documents were aimed a misleading loan officers into thinking cooperatives or other buyers were storing more of his and his son's corn and soybeans that they actually were.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.