Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press
   
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the federal budget.
   
Before breaking for the holidays, the Republican-led House and Senate passed a temporary spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the measure on Friday before leaving Washington for a Christmas visit to his Florida estate.
   
Democrats were denied a vote on giving immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and in the country illegally an opportunity to become citizens. They expected to return to the issue when Congress meets after the holidays.
   
Also left unfinished is a bipartisan efforts to smash budget limits that are imposing a freeze on the Pentagon and domestic agencies.
 

