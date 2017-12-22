Girl gets 25 years in mental hospital in Slender Man case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Girl gets 25 years in mental hospital in Slender Man case

Posted: Updated:

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
   
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate in order to please the fictional horror character Slender Man has been sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital.
   
Anissa Weier pleaded guilty in August to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide. The following month, jurors agreed with Weier's notion that she wasn't responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill.
   
The girl apologized in brief comments she made in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Thursday. She said she accepted responsibility.
   
Weier and Morgan Geyser lured Payton Leutner into a wooded park near Milwaukee in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived.
   
All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.