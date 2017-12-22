"Enjoy this bottle on us;" Ohio family gives custom wine to teacher, creates buzz on Twitter

A family in Ohio decided to have a little fun with Christmas gifts for their son's teacher.



The parents usually give one of their son's teacher a candle, or a flower, for a holiday gift.



This year, they decided to give a bottle of wine with a custom label, reading, "Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us."



One of the brothers in the family says people have been getting a kick out of it.



"It was all really well received. It was more of a thank you because I know I can't spend six hours in a room with my little brother and they've been doing that every day for however long he's been in school, so they got a good kick out of it too, they all thought it was really funny."



The family snapped a photo of the bottles and posted it to Twitter; it's generated quite the "buzz."

