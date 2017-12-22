Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg dies at 82 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg dies at 82

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A legendary voice leaves the sports broadcasting world.

Hall of fame broadcaster, Dick Enberg, has died at the age of 82.

Enberg is well-known for his famous "oh my!" calls, being one of the country's best-known voices in sports.

He worked for NBC Sports, CBS and ESPN. 

Enberg ended his legendary career as the primary play-by-play television voice of the San Diego Padres. 

