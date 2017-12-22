Blind Salvation Army bell ringer is robbed while collecting donations

This time of year many, stores have a Salvation Army kettle outside their entrances. Those who are ringing the bell donate their time, as people from the community donate money.

As one man was ringing the bell, in Houston, he was robbed. However, his case is a little different than some others; he is blind. He told police he went inside to use the restroom and took the kettle with him and that is when he was robbed. The Salvation Army thinks around $300 was taken in donations.

Bell ringer, Hunter Mouton, also said, "So, it sucks on two levels because the fact that they would take money away from people that truly, truly need it. Another reason is because a person that would even think about stealing from a blind individual, that's pretty low."

Police are now reviewing security video to help identify any suspects.