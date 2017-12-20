Foundation remembers Knox Palmer, one year after death

An Iowa foundation created in honor of an infant who died one year ago today is now celebrating his memory with a meaningful donation.

Knox Palmer was three months old when he died in his sleep last December. Knox died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.

In the days leading up to this one of remembrance, the Knox Blocks Foundation kicked off a campaign to raise $20,000 in 20 days in memory of Knox. The foundation doubled their goal, raising more than $40,000 over the 20-day period, and made a donation to help other children today.

The foundation donated 20 Owlet Smart Socks to Covenant Hospital in Waterloo, which monitor an infant's oxygen level while they sleep. Organizers also say they will use the rest of the donation money to buy more of the specialized socks through the end of the year, with Owlet on board to donate two pairs for every one purchased by the foundation.

Click here to read more about Knox Blocks and Knox Palmer.