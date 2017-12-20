Fundraiser in honor of 17-year-old who battled bone cancer announced

The football team did a couple of things to honor Noah. This is the senior class around a bell in memory of Noah. Every home game, they would come out of the locker room and ring this bell.

Noah Ohrt was a freshman at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School when he was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer. Noah fought the cancer for two years. He died on March 8, 2014 at the age of 17.

Noah's family, girlfriend and friends continue to spread awareness and raise funds to support the families who are currently fighting Ewing’s. They have planned an event on January 26 to help raise money to go towards research for new and better treatment options for children and teens, and hopefully one day a cure, for Ewing's Sarcoma.

From the family:

"Our lives will never be the same, our hearts are broken. But Noah showed us when you die, it does not mean you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live and in the manner in which you live. Noah beat cancer by his actions, his words of wisdom, in which he gained as he grew up so fast so young. Noah made an impact on all of our lives."

According to his family, Noah loved outdoor activities, including fishing, kayaking, dirt biking, snowmobiling and having his friends over for a campfire. He loved football and played for the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels. The team honored Noah by ringing a special bell before each game and when the team won a game, as well as wearing PFN (Playing for Noah) on their helmets. The Gladbrook-Reinbeck soccer teams wore yellow sweatbands with PFN and a ribbon drawn on them. The girls' soccer team also wore yellow shoelaces.

The fundraiser, which will include music from the Dallas Moore Band, food and a silent auction will be held from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on January 26, 2018 at the Lincoln AmVet Hall (101 Main Street) in Lincoln, Iowa.

Advance Tickets are $15 per person, children 12 and under are $10. $20, if purchased at the door.

For tickets and more info, contact Ed & Kathy Ohrt at 641-751-3135.

