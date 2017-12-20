Record number of holiday meals given to families in need

Over 1,700 families will be able to enjoy a holiday meal at their own tables thanks to an area program.

The Johnson County Crisis Center teamed up with MidWestOne Bank to put on this year's "Project Holiday" and its volunteers were kept busy with the project's biggest turnout in 30 years.

Instead of giving families in need a hot meal, "Project Holiday" supplies families with the ingredients for their choice of sides and vegetables, down to the main course of either chicken, turkey, or ham so that they can prepare their own holiday feasts at home.

"By giving them ingredients they get to take that home and create more of a tradition with their families. When you think about the time you spend in the holidays with your family or with the people you love it's often about eating food together," Amy Hospodarsky, MidWestOne Bank Community Relations personal, said.

Wednesday marked the third day of meal distributions. Come Thursday and Friday, they'll hand out even more but the Crisis Center said it's behind on funds to pay for it. The food is bought ahead of time and they then ask the community to help feed the families. The Crisis Center said a donation of $25 will get one local family a complete meal.

More information about Project Holiday can be found here.