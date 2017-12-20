Fayette County Sheriff's Office investigating three separate sexting cases involving students

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has been investigating three separate cases over the last two weeks involving sexting between students from North Fayette Valley High School, North Fayette Middle School and Starmont High School.

Three people were charged at North Fayette High School:

16-year-old male was charged with 3rd degree Harassment for possession and forwarding inappropriate photographs of a minor.

15-year-old female was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

16-year-old female was charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance marijuana, a class "D" Felony, Sexual Exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At North Fayette Valley Middle School a 13-year-old male was charged with invasion of privacy, a serious misdemeanor for taking photographs of a student in the restroom without their knowledge.

Three people were charged at Startmont High School:

15-year-old male was charged with invasion of privacy, for taking an inappropriate photograph of a students without their knowledge and 3rd degree Harassment, a simple misdemeanor.

15-year-old male was charged with 3rd degree Harassment.

15-year-old female was charged for invasion of privacy for taking an inappropriate photograph of a student without their knowledge and 3rd degree Harassment.

Police continue to investigate these incidents and are examining cell phones. Additional charges could be filed at a later date. Sheriff Marty Fisher wants to remind parents, and or guardians, to monitor your child's electronic devices and to communicate with them the consequences of these actions.