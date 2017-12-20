Secret elves help make Veteran's Christmas after thieves steal TV

Dozens of strangers come together to help a Waterloo veteran after his TV's are taken right from his home.

Earlier this week, Vietnam Air Force Veteran Richard Greer was one of 85 veterans who was adopted for Christmas. He received Christmas gifts from complete strangers.

Unfortunately, more than a month ago, Greer had his two TV's stolen from his home. Shortly after KWWL's story aired, dozens of people contacted the station on how they could provide Richard with a new TV.

Two strangers dropped of flat screen TV's to the Black Hawk County VA, and on Tuesday the VA surprised Richard at his home.

"i just thought it was huge you know," said Greer. "I thought you know-I'm going to have to sit out in the driveway and look through the window."

Greer was surprised by how big his new TV's were.

"See I thought they would be smaller ones, I didn't think they were gonna bring in that thing," said Greer.

Generous strangers wanted to give him an early Christmas, and he certainly received much more. Greer now has a TV in his bedroom and in his living room-meaning double the amount of his favorite show "Law and Order."

"I was up all night, watching TV," Greer joked.

"It's amazing, it is," said Greer. "It really is. There is good people. People talk about Waterloo being so bad, but there's good people here too."

Greer says he still has one thing on his Christmas wish list, and that's to meet the people who made the donations.

"I would just like to thank them in person, I really would."